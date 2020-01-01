Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Wednesday، 01 January 2020 10:09 PM

Tunisia's new PM announces forming government

tunisia

Tunisia’s designated prime minister Habib Jemli submitted a proposed cabinet to President Kais Saied on Wednesday, but he has not yet publicly announced the names of cabinet ministers, Reuters reported. 

 

The new government, which Jemli said last month would be formed of political independents, will be put to parliament on Thursday, where it must win majority support before taking office.


It comes nearly three months after an election that returned a deeply fractured parliament in which no party took more than a quarter of the seats, leading to hard negotiations to build a coalition that could pass a confidence vote.

