Pope decries violence against women in New Year message

Pope Francis, in his first message of the new year, denounced on Wednesday the use and abuse of women in modern society, and called for an end to the exploitation of the female body, Reuters reported.



Speaking in a packed St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope also defended women’s rights to migrate in search of a better future for their children and condemned those who only thought about economic growth rather than the well-being of others.



“All violence inflicted on women is a desecration of God,” the pope said in his homily.