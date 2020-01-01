Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Wednesday، 01 January 2020 10:00 PM

Qatari Emir claims supporting Iraq's stability

tamim

President Barham Salih on Tuesday made a phone call with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Sheikh Tamim claimed Qatar supports Iraq's stability and security as well as backing Iraqis to overcome today's challenges.


The President, in turn, expressed words of thanks and appreciation to Qatar's Emir for his phone call further to stand beside Iraq.

 

He also stressed that it is essential to promote Qatari-Iraqi brotherly relations and to explore possible further cooperation lines of common and mutual interest across all the fields, for that would be to the benefit of the two fraternal peoples and the region at large.

