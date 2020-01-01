US sending as many as 4,000 paratroopers to Kuwait, with siege of Baghdad embassy

On Tuesday evening, as Americans prepared to begin celebrating the New Year, the Pentagon distributed a statement from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, announcing that forces from the 82nd Airborne were headed for the Middle East.



The crisis at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, which was attacked on Tuesday by elements of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Kata’ib Hizbollah, is not over. The embassy remains under siege.



Initially, Iraqi guards did nothing to stop the assault in the usually heavily guarded Green Zone. However, following a telephone conversation between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, Iraqi security forces stepped in, and the danger “of an imminent invasion of the embassy eased,” as The Washington Post reported.



The US embassy compound is huge. It is the world’s largest embassy, sprawling over 104 acres of land. The demonstrators were able to breach the embassy’s main reception space, but their advance has been stopped, and they may have been pushed outside the embassy compound entirely.