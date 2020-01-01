Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters Trump declares US embassy in Iraq safe Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’ US sends 100 Marines, 2 Apaches to secure Embassy in Iraq U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Abdul Mahdi says Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling Iran warns of 'consequences' after US strikes in Iraq and Syria Iraq launches new military operation against ISIS 4 provinces Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 01 January 2020 02:02 PM

Australian fires latest: seven dead and more than 200 homes destroyed

191220111759-01-australia-bushfire-1219-exlarge-169
At least seven people are dead and more than 200 homes have been destroyed in the Australian bushfires.

The blazes continue to ravage the state of New South Wales and beyond, causing the deaths of a father and a son, as well as a volunteer firefighter.

The death toll includes a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed when wind flipped his fire engine, as well as the family who stayed home during a nearby blaze to defend their home and farm equipment, according to BBC News.
Related Stories
Read
pompeo

Pompeo urges regional allies, UN Sec Gen to discuss Iraq attacks, Iran's behavior 31 December 2019 01:10 PM

ENC1OI_X0AEAACz

Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling 30 December 2019 06:58 PM

Breaking

Iran's IRGC seizes ship near Abu Musa, detains crew 30 December 2019 06:32 PM

Nz2Zd2SJ (1)

Iran warns of 'consequences' after US strikes in Iraq and Syria 30 December 2019 06:28 PM

quake

5.4 magnitude quake hits southern Iran: state media 30 December 2019 06:02 PM

Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns U.S. air strikes in Iraq: statement 30 December 2019 01:50 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq 30 December 2019 01:47 PM

2019-637132246178325745-832

Missile attack kills 9 at military parade in Yemen's south 29 December 2019 04:39 PM

Comments