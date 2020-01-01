Australian fires latest: seven dead and more than 200 homes destroyed

At least seven people are dead and more than 200 homes have been destroyed in the Australian bushfires.



The blazes continue to ravage the state of New South Wales and beyond, causing the deaths of a father and a son, as well as a volunteer firefighter.



The death toll includes a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed when wind flipped his fire engine, as well as the family who stayed home during a nearby blaze to defend their home and farm equipment, according to BBC News.