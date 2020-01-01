Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters

Protests at the US embassy in Iraq have entered the second day after a group camped out overnight. The US has flown in a rapid response Marines group to reinforce the embassy.



US security forces guarding the Baghdad embassy fired tear gas at pro-Iranian protesters outside the building on Wednesday.



Tensions have escalated dramatically after thousands of protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Iraq the day previous.



A large group camped outside the building overnight, angry at US airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters over the weekend. They set up about 50 tents and even portable bathrooms after marching unimpeded into the high-security Green Zone.



US marines worked to disperse the crowd as more people turned up for a second day of action, some of whom lit a fire on the roof of the reception area.



In response to the tear gas, some members of the crowd hurled stones towards the embassy. Several protesters were reported injured.

