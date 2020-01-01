Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters Trump declares US embassy in Iraq safe Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’ US sends 100 Marines, 2 Apaches to secure Embassy in Iraq U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Abdul Mahdi says Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling Iran warns of 'consequences' after US strikes in Iraq and Syria Iraq launches new military operation against ISIS 4 provinces Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 01 January 2020 01:26 PM

Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters

AP_19348591933882
Protests at the US embassy in Iraq have entered the second day after a group camped out overnight. The US has flown in a rapid response Marines group to reinforce the embassy.

US security forces guarding the Baghdad embassy fired tear gas at pro-Iranian protesters outside the building on Wednesday.

Tensions have escalated dramatically after thousands of protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Iraq the day previous.

A large group camped outside the building overnight, angry at US airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters over the weekend. They set up about 50 tents and even portable bathrooms after marching unimpeded into the high-security Green Zone.

US marines worked to disperse the crowd as more people turned up for a second day of action, some of whom lit a fire on the roof of the reception area.

In response to the tear gas, some members of the crowd hurled stones towards the embassy. Several protesters were reported injured.
Related Stories
Read
Khamenei

Iran's Khamenei strongly condemns U.S. attacks in Iraq: TV 01 January 2020 03:20 PM

IMIS outside US embassy

Iraqi militiamen hurl stones at U.S. Embassy, prepare for extended stay 01 January 2020 03:10 PM

AP_19348591933882

US sending as many as 4,000 paratroopers to Kuwait, with siege of Baghdad embassy 01 January 2020 02:09 PM

EMtvjTOWwAAdDX_

Trump declares US embassy in Iraq safe 01 January 2020 01:00 AM

667237ad-6f07-4f1a-bd26-40098ded3dfd_16x9_788x442

Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’ 31 December 2019 11:15 PM

ENIpC0rUwAAjzhR

US sends 100 Marines, 2 Apaches to secure Embassy in Iraq 31 December 2019 11:04 PM

missile

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against US forces in Iraq 31 December 2019 01:03 PM

IMIS outside US embassy

Militia fighters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy rage against air strikes 31 December 2019 12:57 PM

Comments