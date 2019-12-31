Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Tuesday، 31 December 2019 11:15 PM

Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’

Iraqi President Barham Saleh condemned the attack on the US embassy in a statement on Tuesday, saying that it is an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty before any other party.

The President also said that the attempt is a violation of international agreements binding to the Iraqi government.

Iraqi Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi also said US embassy attack is an “unaccepted behavior,” adding that it harms Iraq’s interests and hurts the image of the Iraqi people.

“The attempt to break into the US embassy and attack its building is an unaccepted behavior that harms Iraq’s interests and hurts the image of our people,” al-Halbousi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I call on the government to reaffirm its commitment to legal obligations to protect diplomatic missions,” he added.

Hundreds of angry supporters of an Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militia broke down the US embassy gate door on Tuesday, storming inside the compound as gunshots and sirens rang out.

