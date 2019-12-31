Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Breaking
U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Abdul Mahdi says Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling Iran warns of 'consequences' after US strikes in Iraq and Syria Iraq launches new military operation against ISIS 4 provinces Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces Missile attack kills 9 at military parade in Yemen's south At least 70 reported missing, abducted since start of Iraq protests: IHCHR ISIS kills 5 family members at fake checkpoint in Kirkuk Iran's militias fire rocket attack on U.S. Base in Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 31 December 2019 12:57 PM

Militia fighters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy rage against air strikes

IMIS outside US embassy

Thousands of militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq. 

U.S. forces carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. 

The strikes risk drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran at a time when it is being rocked by mass protests against the political system. 

Some protesters threw stones at the gate while others chanted, “No, no, America! ... No, no, Trump!” Iraqi special forces were deployed around the main gate to prevent them entering the embassy. 

Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters. Kataib Hezbollah flags were hung on the fence surrounding the building. 

Iraqis are taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias such as Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons that support Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government. 

Abdul Mahdi condemned the strikes, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

Related Stories
Read
missile

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against US forces in Iraq 31 December 2019 01:03 PM

تظاهرات-2

State Department faults Iraq for failing to protect U.S. troops 31 December 2019 01:23 AM

تظاهرات-2

Iraq's Sadr says he is willing to work with Iran-backed rivals to oust U.S. troops 31 December 2019 01:20 AM

w1240-p16x9-2019-10-23t145252z_2104406858_

U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Abdul Mahdi says 30 December 2019 08:30 PM

amb

President Salih meets with Japan's ambassador 30 December 2019 06:28 PM

salih

Salih to be relieved of post if convicted by Federal Court: Judge 30 December 2019 06:25 PM

halbousi

Iraq's speaker calls for session to discuss expelling US troops 30 December 2019 06:21 PM

oilfield

Operations resume at Iraq's Nassiriya oilfield 30 December 2019 01:54 PM

Comments