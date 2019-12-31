State Department faults Iraq for failing to protect U.S. troops

The State Department is faulting the Iraqi government for allowing an Iranian-backed militia to attack U.S. outposts in Iraq, including one that prompted the Pentagon to respond with airstrikes Sunday.



“It’s moments like this when you see people’s true colors,” a senior State Department official told reporters Monday, referring to Iraqi officials who condemned the U.S. airstrikes, yet have not similarly denounced the Kataib Hezbollah militia for the Friday rocket barrage that killed an American contractor and wounded several U.S. soldiers.