U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Abdul Mahdi says

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned air strikes by the United States on several bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq and said the attack would have consequences.

“The caretaker prime minister described the American attack on the Iraqi armed forces as an unacceptable vicious assault that will have dangerous consequences,” his office said in a statement.

The government will announce its official position following a meeting of the National Security Council later on Monday, Abdul Mahdi said.