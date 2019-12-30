President Salih meets with Japan's ambassador

President Barham Salih welcomed today into the Presidential Palace in Baghdad Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Naofumi Hashimoto.



The president and Naofumi Hashimoto drew attention to the importance of relations between the two countries. They discussed the ways of enhancing Japanese-Iraqi ties across all the fields as well as learning from Japan's experience in the reconstruction process.



Emphasis was placed on the need to support Iraq's stability in addition to overcome today's challenges by committing to respect the will of Iraq's people regarding reforms as well as rejecting all forms of foreign intervention in Iraqi affairs.