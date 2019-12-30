Salih to be relieved of post if convicted by Federal Court: Judge

Judge Wael Abdel Latif confirmed that President Barham Salih would be relieved of his position if convicted by the Federal Court.
Abdul Latif said in a televised statement, "The person responsible for determining perjury is the Federal Court, not Parliament."
He added that "Parliament will relieve the President of the Republic if he is convicted by the Federal Court."
Abdul Latif said in a televised statement, "The person responsible for determining perjury is the Federal Court, not Parliament."
He added that "Parliament will relieve the President of the Republic if he is convicted by the Federal Court."