Iraq launches new military operation against ISIS 4 provinces

Iraqi army has announced the launch of the 8th phase of a massive military operation dubbed “Victory” on Sunday which aims at clearing the suspected areas of the presence of the ISIS terrorists.

Today’s operation covers a vast area in different provinces, including Nineveh, Salahaddin, Diyala, and Kirkuk.

Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense said on his Twitter that scores of ISIS tunnels and other military hardware were destroyed since early morning today, multiple jihadists were killed and vast areas were cleared.

“Our forces found a tunnel in Salahaddin province and they detonated two explosive devices there where five IS suicide bombers were killed,” Rasool wrote on Twitter.

He said there were casualties among the army personnel during the operation while an ISIS suicide bomber managed to detonate his explosive vest.