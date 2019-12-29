Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Sunday، 29 December 2019 03:40 PM

Mike Pompeo visits Iraq airbase after rocket attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the Ayn Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq after a rocket attack struck the K1 airbase near Kirkuk north of Baghdad, according to Rudaw news.

A US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, US officials said.The Iraqi military said in a statement earlier on Friday that several rockets were launched into Iraq's K1 military base, which houses US and Iraqi forces.
