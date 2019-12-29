Protesters close bridges in Nasiriyah

A security source said on Sunday in Dhi Qar Governorate that angry protesters have closed several bridges in Nasiriyah city, the provincial center.



The source told Shafaq News that "the demonstrators blocked al-Zayton, al-Naser and al-Hatharat bridges in Nasiriyah, and blocked several roads by burning tires.



The demonstrators continue their protest in the center of the capital, Baghdad, raising slogans against the country's political parties, as anti-party demonstrations took place in Basra, Diwaniyah, Najaf and Karbala.



Iraqi protesters blocked the road to Umm Qasr port in Basra on Friday, causing disruption to the movement of trucks carrying goods and oil derivatives.