Iraq's exports, production not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield -ministry

Halting production from Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday by protesters will not affect the country’s exports and production operations, the oil ministry said on Sunday.



Iraq will use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments from Nassirya field, the ministry said in a statement.



Protesters broke into Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline.