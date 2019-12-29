Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Breaking
At least 70 reported missing, abducted since start of Iraq protests: IHCHR ISIS kills 5 family members at fake checkpoint in Kirkuk Iran's militias fire rocket attack on U.S. Base in Iraq Iraqi rights group says 490 protesters killed since October Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 December 2019 02:00 PM

Iraq's exports, production not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield -ministry

oil

Halting production from Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday by protesters will not affect the country’s exports and production operations, the oil ministry said on Sunday. 


Iraq will use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments from Nassirya field, the ministry said in a statement. 


Protesters broke into Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline.

Related Stories
Read
military parade Yemen

Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five dead 29 December 2019 02:04 PM

Cotton

Iran to Face 'Severe' Consequences if Killed American: Senator 28 December 2019 10:56 PM

Abdelaziz Djerad

Algeria names new prime minister 28 December 2019 08:07 PM

Iraqi-President-Barham-Salih-2019-photo-ap

Iraq’s anti-corruption committee accuses president Barham Salih of ties to corrupt oil companies 28 December 2019 12:32 AM

800

‘Very concerned’: EU chief warns another Brexit delay might be necessary 28 December 2019 12:29 AM

sarraj

Tripoli's government formally asks Turkey to send troops 27 December 2019 12:49 AM

trump12

Trump warns Russia, Iran against killing ‘innocent civilians’ in Syria 27 December 2019 12:46 AM

erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya 26 December 2019 02:06 PM

Comments