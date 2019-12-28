Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Breaking
At least 70 reported missing, abducted since start of Iraq protests: IHCHR ISIS kills 5 family members at fake checkpoint in Kirkuk Iran's militias fire rocket attack on U.S. Base in Iraq Iraqi rights group says 490 protesters killed since October Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 28 December 2019 02:45 PM

Kurdistan president: Salih is under great pressure in violation of the constitution

The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Najirvan Barzani
The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani expressed his concern on Saturday, about the current situation in Iraq, pointing out that the President of the Republic ,Barham Salih is under great pressure.

"We are following with great concern and closely the conditions and developments of Iraq, which is suffering a deep crisis. While the threat of instability and further complexity of the situation warns the country to move towards an unknown future, it is imperative for everyone to deal with the situation with understanding, in a national spirit, responsibly and away from Political pressure to pass the stage in accordance with constitutional contexts. "

"On the issue of assigning a candidate to head the next Iraqi government, it appears that the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, is under great pressure, in contrast to the constitutional mechanisms and foundations, and here we stress that any solution must be based on the constitution and in accordance with legal contexts."

Barzani added that "in order to choose a national and non-controversial candidate for prime minister that is acceptable to influential forces, we must take into account the legitimate demands of the demonstrators and the conditions and interests of the country when choosing him, and provide assistance to the next government for the purpose of passing the next transitional phase and preparing for new elections."
Related Stories
Read
hashd

Iran-backed IMIS probably behind attack on Iraqi base: US Source 28 December 2019 11:45 PM

baghdadprotests

At least 70 reported missing, abducted since start of Iraq protests: IHCHR 28 December 2019 11:21 PM

K24243214321

ISIS kills 5 family members at fake checkpoint in Kirkuk 28 December 2019 11:19 PM

Iraq-_Kirkuk_base

Iran's militias fire rocket attack on U.S. Base in Iraq 28 December 2019 11:16 PM

2019-637131544710443428-44 (1)

Iraqi rights group says 490 protesters killed since October 28 December 2019 11:12 PM

2758644d-1252-46f4-8449-fbe7b70d563f_16x9_788x442

Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield 28 December 2019 07:47 PM

20190225_2_35122946_42018675

Al-Binaa Alliance calls for holding president accountable 28 December 2019 02:59 PM

oil

Basra oil field staff takes new ways with continued sit-in 28 December 2019 02:39 PM

Comments