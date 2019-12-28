Basra oil field staff takes new ways with continued sit-in

A sit-in in an oil field in Basra Governorate has continued on Saturday.



The source told Shafaq News that the protesters sit-in in front of West Qurna 1 field, north of Basra, is still going on, to demand that their demands be fulfilled.



The source pointed out that the oil field employees took other ways to get to the field, indicating that work inside the field is 100% continuous.



The source pointed out that "the road leading to Umm Qasr port south of Basra was opened, because the demonstrators did not want a clash between them and the Iraqi army in Umm Qasr."