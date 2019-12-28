Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Breaking
Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 28 December 2019 01:27 AM

Iraqi Forces Deployed to Kirkuk as IS Movements Increase

773ef9fcc457ba5eb7162759fa624cc6_L
Iraq has deployed reinforcements to the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk, as the Islamic State (IS) activities have increased in the area.

BasNews reporter in the region said that the Iraqi forces entered the area of Haftaghaz in Daquq town of Kirkuk province.

The deployment came after several incidents have recently been reported from the region.

The Islamic State jihadists killed six civilians on Thursday night near Kirkuk province.
Related Stories
Read
AP_100713025938

Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets 28 December 2019 12:24 AM

sadr1

Sadr hails Barham Salih's rejection of Eidani as PM 27 December 2019 12:43 AM

saairun

Saairun, Al-Hikma rejects Barham Salih's resignation 27 December 2019 12:40 AM

salih

Allawi says Salih rejects naming PM that people reject 27 December 2019 12:38 AM

EMtvjTOWwAAdDX_

Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t 26 December 2019 04:24 PM

Qasem Soleimani

Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria 25 December 2019 06:41 PM

9cdc827d-3db9-4830-acd2-0255262731bf_16x9_320x180

Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 25 December 2019 06:26 PM

4

489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official 25 December 2019 05:38 PM

Comments