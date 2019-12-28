Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Breaking
Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 28 December 2019 12:32 AM

Iraq’s anti-corruption committee accuses president Barham Salih of ties to corrupt oil companies

Iraqi-President-Barham-Salih-2019-photo-ap

The head of the federal Commission of Integrity (anti-corruption committee) on Friday accused Iraqi president Barham Salih of having ties to corrupt oil companies and violating the Constitution.

Chairman of the Commission of Integrity Thabet al-Abbasi told NRT TV that “the president has ties to several oil companies that are suspected of corruption and are involved in corruption cases.”

“The oil Companies have influenced the decisions of the president as prolonging the government as it is will benefit the companies in continuing their corruption and acquire more wealth,” al-Abbasi said.

Some lawmakers have said that Salih’s refusal to appoint al-Bina parliamentary bloc’s nominee within a constitutionally proscribed period of time represents a violation of his oath.
Related Stories
Read
800

‘Very concerned’: EU chief warns another Brexit delay might be necessary 28 December 2019 12:29 AM

sarraj

Tripoli's government formally asks Turkey to send troops 27 December 2019 12:49 AM

trump12

Trump warns Russia, Iran against killing ‘innocent civilians’ in Syria 27 December 2019 12:46 AM

erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya 26 December 2019 02:06 PM

protest Iran

Iran limits internet access ahead of planned protests 25 December 2019 10:15 PM

Mahmoud Vaezi

Iran Offcials Refute Reuters' Death Toll of 1,500 In November Protests 25 December 2019 10:10 PM

Dammam shooting

Saudi security forces kill two "terrorists" after Dammam city shooting: TV 25 December 2019 10:02 PM

Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet

Iran launches rescue after military plane crashes 25 December 2019 09:59 PM

Comments