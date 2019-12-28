Iraq’s anti-corruption committee accuses president Barham Salih of ties to corrupt oil companies



The head of the federal Commission of Integrity (anti-corruption committee) on Friday accused Iraqi president Barham Salih of having ties to corrupt oil companies and violating the Constitution.



Chairman of the Commission of Integrity Thabet al-Abbasi told NRT TV that “the president has ties to several oil companies that are suspected of corruption and are involved in corruption cases.”



“The oil Companies have influenced the decisions of the president as prolonging the government as it is will benefit the companies in continuing their corruption and acquire more wealth,” al-Abbasi said.



Some lawmakers have said that Salih’s refusal to appoint al-Bina parliamentary bloc’s nominee within a constitutionally proscribed period of time represents a violation of his oath.