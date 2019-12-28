Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Breaking
Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 28 December 2019 12:29 AM

‘Very concerned’: EU chief warns another Brexit delay might be necessary

800
The European Union and Britain will struggle to seal an agreement on trade and other aspects of their future ties after Brexit next year and should consider extending the negotiations beyond 2020, a top EU official said in an interview published Friday.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. 31. If it does, it will be the first time a country leaves the world’s biggest trading bloc.

Negotiations between the remaining members and the British government on future trade, fisheries, education and transport relations can only begin after that date and must conclude by the end of 2020.

“I am very concerned about how little time we have,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the French business newspaper Les Echos. “It seems to me that, on both sides, we should seriously consider whether the negotiations are feasible in such a short time.”
Related Stories
Read
Iraqi-President-Barham-Salih-2019-photo-ap

Iraq’s anti-corruption committee accuses president Barham Salih of ties to corrupt oil companies 28 December 2019 12:32 AM

sarraj

Tripoli's government formally asks Turkey to send troops 27 December 2019 12:49 AM

trump12

Trump warns Russia, Iran against killing ‘innocent civilians’ in Syria 27 December 2019 12:46 AM

erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya 26 December 2019 02:06 PM

protest Iran

Iran limits internet access ahead of planned protests 25 December 2019 10:15 PM

Mahmoud Vaezi

Iran Offcials Refute Reuters' Death Toll of 1,500 In November Protests 25 December 2019 10:10 PM

Dammam shooting

Saudi security forces kill two "terrorists" after Dammam city shooting: TV 25 December 2019 10:02 PM

Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet

Iran launches rescue after military plane crashes 25 December 2019 09:59 PM

Comments