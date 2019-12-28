Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Breaking
Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 28 December 2019 12:24 AM

Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets

AP_100713025938
Several rockets were launched on Friday into Iraq’s K1 military base, which houses U.S. and Iraqi forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said in a statement without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Security sources said security forces found a launchpad for Katyusha rockets inside an abandoned vehicle near the base.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamic State militants operate in the area and have turned to insurgency-style tactics aimed at bringing down the government in Baghdad ever since it retook all territory and declared victory against them in December 2017.

However, a senior U.S. military official said this month that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.

His warning came two days after four Katyusha rockets struck a base near Baghdad international airport, wounding five members of Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service, the latest in a spate of rocket strikes on bases hosting members of the U.S.-led coalition whose objective is to defeat Islamic State insurgents.

The K1 base, which lies 15 km (9 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, houses U.S. military forces alongside Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service, security sources said.
Related Stories
Read
773ef9fcc457ba5eb7162759fa624cc6_L

Iraqi Forces Deployed to Kirkuk as IS Movements Increase 28 December 2019 01:27 AM

sadr1

Sadr hails Barham Salih's rejection of Eidani as PM 27 December 2019 12:43 AM

saairun

Saairun, Al-Hikma rejects Barham Salih's resignation 27 December 2019 12:40 AM

salih

Allawi says Salih rejects naming PM that people reject 27 December 2019 12:38 AM

EMtvjTOWwAAdDX_

Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t 26 December 2019 04:24 PM

Qasem Soleimani

Explosion heard in Iranian militia HQ in eastern Syria 25 December 2019 06:41 PM

9cdc827d-3db9-4830-acd2-0255262731bf_16x9_320x180

Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attacks 25 December 2019 06:26 PM

4

489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official 25 December 2019 05:38 PM

Comments