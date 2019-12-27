Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 27 December 2019
Friday، 27 December 2019 12:43 AM

Sadr hails Barham Salih's rejection of Eidani as PM

sadr1

Muqtada al-Sadr sided with Iraqi President Barham Salih and thanked him for not succumbing to political parties' pressures, and for backing people's will and declining to name Assad al-Eidani, who has been widely criticized since he became a governor, as prime minister.

 

Salih has formally submitted his resignation to Parliament, amid mounting protests.


It is worth mentioning that, the Iraqi parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, following weeks of deadly protests against his government.

