Sadr hails Barham Salih's rejection of Eidani as PM

Muqtada al-Sadr sided with Iraqi President Barham Salih and thanked him for not succumbing to political parties' pressures, and for backing people's will and declining to name Assad al-Eidani, who has been widely criticized since he became a governor, as prime minister.

Salih has formally submitted his resignation to Parliament, amid mounting protests.



It is worth mentioning that, the Iraqi parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, following weeks of deadly protests against his government.