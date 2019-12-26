Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Thursday، 26 December 2019 04:24 PM

Breaking: Iraqi President Submits Resignation to Parl’t

Iraqi President Barham Salih has formally submitted his resignation to Parliament, amid mounting protests
It is worth mentioning that, the Iraqi parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, following weeks of deadly protests against his government.

Earlier this month, Abdul Mahdi announced that he will resign due to the wave of anti-government unrest that has left at least 400 people dead since the beginning of October.

Thousands of Iraqi youth have been protesting against corrupt leaders, high unemployment rates and poor public services.

The country is still facing a state of unrest even after the resignation of Abdul Mahdi, as protesters say that is not enough. They are demanding wide-ranging reforms to improve the economy, to reduce corruption and to end the Iranian influence in the country.


