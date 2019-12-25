489 Killed Since Iraq’s Protesters Started: IHCHR Official

Since protests have started in Iraq last October, 489 people were killed and over 27,000 others were injured, a member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).





Also, 2807 people were arrested during protesters, Ali al-Bayati of the IHCHR said, adding that most of them were released but 107 protesters are still detained.



Angry rallies have rocked Iraqi cities for three months, protesting against corruption, poor services, and a lack of jobs. Protesters have called for an end to the political system imposed after the US invasion in 2003.



