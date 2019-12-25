Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Wednesday، 25 December 2019

12 Iraqis Killed; Several Attacks on Security Personnel

EMirn_9WwAIqElE
At least 12 people were killed, and five more were wounded:

On Tuesday, Parliament passed an electoral law that would allow voters to directly pick their legislators instead of voting for political lists/parties as had been done in the past. This was one of the key demands of the protesters, according to "Antiwar.

Meanwhile, thousands of people across southern Iraq demonstrated their frustration with the continuing political deadlock in Baghdad. Among the locations of escalated protests were Amara, Diwaniya, Hilla, Kut and Nasariya. Rioters attempted to storm a government building in Karbala, and detained the employees of a power station. Roads were blocked in Basra. Also, entrances to the Green Zone in Baghdad were fortified.

In Makhmour, a bomb left two soldiers dead and four wounded.

A car bomb exploded near Qaim as security personnel were inspecting it. Two soldiers were killed and an officer was wounded.

An ISIS attack on the Khabbaz oil field near Kirkuk left one oil policeman dead.

In Abbara, a civilian was shot dead.

Six militants were killed in security operations in Diyala province.
