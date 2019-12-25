Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Breaking
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 25 December 2019 10:19 AM

Iraq’s New Election Law Draws Much Criticism and Few Cheers

EMirn_9WwAIqElE
Iraq’s Parliament voted to overhaul the country’s election laws in a bid to reduce the power of political parties. But many protesters, who had called for just such a change, were not impressed, the New York Times reported.

The Iraqi Parliament made good on its promise to overhaul the country’s election laws, voting on Tuesday to make sweeping changes in how lawmakers are elected, seemingly in response to demands from protesters to give citizens a greater voice.

The law does away with voting for lists of candidates grouped by party and replaces it with voting for individuals, which would seem to lessen the influence of political parties seen by protesters as corrupt.

But within hours of its passage, criticism began to roll in from legal experts, intellectuals and the Iraqi street suggesting that the law might not work as advertised.

By midnight a banner was flying in Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, saying: “Let them not cheat you: The election law does not represent us.”

Legislators defended the new law, insisting that they were doing the will of the protesters.

“The political blocs listened to the demands of the demonstrators and carried out a peaceful coup upon themselves by passing the election law,” said Wajih Abbas, a lawmaker from Sadiqoon, the party led by Qais al-Khazali, who is viewed as close to Iran.

The populist political and religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc is one of Iraq’s largest, tweeted support for the law, describing it as a “first step on the path of reforms.”
Related Stories
Read
EMirn_9WwAIqElE

Kurdish MPs boycott Iraqi parliament as lawmakers approve election bill 25 December 2019 10:26 AM

EMirn_9WwAIqElE

12 Iraqis Killed; Several Attacks on Security Personnel 25 December 2019 10:24 AM

EMirn_9WwAIqElE

At Kirkuk oil plant, ISIS targets Iraq Energy Police second time in 5 days 25 December 2019 10:20 AM

20191123_2_39483580_49738198-scaled-e1574932888714

Eight Iraqi Security Personnel Killed, Injured in Separate Blasts 25 December 2019 10:19 AM

Qusai Suhail

Over 100 MPs agreed not to vote for Qusai al-Suhail to head the cabinet: Sayadi 24 December 2019 10:37 PM

iraq parliament

Iraqi parliament approves new election law 24 December 2019 07:48 PM

06E727CF-C777-4A8F-B446-8E4780518952_w1023_r1_s

Bina Alliance suuggest Basra governor as candidate for PM position: Reports 24 December 2019 09:59 AM

salih2

Salih threatens to resign if political pressures continue: official 23 December 2019 07:39 PM

Comments