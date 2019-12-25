Eight Iraqi Security Personnel Killed, Injured in Separate Blasts

At least eight Iraqi security personnel were either killed or wounded on Tuesday in separate bomb explosions in the two provinces of Salahaddin and Kirkuk.



The first incident occurred in the village of Salahiya in Salahaddin where a bomb explosion targeted on Tuesday a patrol of the Iraqi security forces, the Security Media Cell said.



At least three members of the security forces were killed and two others were injured.



Meanwhile, another attack was reported from the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk, where a policeman was killed and two more were wounded.



No sides were directly blamed for the attacks, but the Islamic State (IS) was most likely behind the incidents.