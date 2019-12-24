Over 100 MPs agreed not to vote for Qusai al-Suhail to head the cabinet: Sayadi

Over 100 MPs have agreed not to vote for Al-Binaa Alliance’s candidate Qusai al-Suhail or any other partisan figure, MP Kadhim al-Sayadi said, denying nomination of Assad al-Idany or Abdul Hussein Abtan to head the government.



In televised remarks, Sayadi said “more than 100 MPs agreed on requirements for the candidate, who should be voted on. They agreed not to vote for Qusai al-Suhail.”



Sayadi went on adding that each of Assad al-Idani and Abdul Hussein Abtan were not filed as candidates for the prime minister position.



