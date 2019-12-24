Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Breaking
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 24 December 2019 07:45 PM

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kill soldier

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized. 


A Turkish delegation traveled to Moscow on Monday to discuss developments in Libya and Syria, as thousands of civilians began migrating toward Turkey due to Russian and Syrian army attacks. 


Speaking in Ankara following a cabinet meeting, Kalin said Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region, adding that attacks in Idlib must stop “immediately”.

Related Stories
Read
TELEMMGLPICT000219819849_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqpVlberWd9EgFPZtcLiMQfyf2A9a6I9YchsjMeADBa08

At least 25 dead after bus falls into ravine in Indonesia 24 December 2019 11:18 AM

Amir Ali Haj

IRGC commander, reportedly killed in Syria, is in 'perfect health': Iranian agencies 23 December 2019 10:18 PM

regime

Around 1,500 killed in Iran crackdown in November: Reuters 23 December 2019 07:55 PM

khameni1

Crackdown on Iran's protests ordered by Khamenei: Reuters 23 December 2019 07:52 PM

Arak nuclear site

Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of US pressure 23 December 2019 06:05 PM

erdogan

Turkish aid group says 120,000 fleeing attacks in Syria's Idlib 23 December 2019 05:55 PM

jamal khashoggi

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder 23 December 2019 05:36 PM

oil

Iraqi protesters continue to pressure the closure of oil sites 23 December 2019 04:10 PM

Comments