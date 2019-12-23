Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 December 2019
Monday، 23 December 2019 10:18 PM

IRGC commander, reportedly killed in Syria, is in 'perfect health': Iranian agencies

Amir Ali Haj

Iranian news agencies on Monday reported that an Iranian commander rumoured killed in an Israeli missile attack in Syria on Sunday is in "perfect health".


The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) did not name a source but said their reporter's inquiry has revealed that General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, "is in perfect health". Other Iranian news agencies have almost identical reports, word-by-word.


"Some Arab media have claimed that the IRGC Aerospace commander was martyred in Israel's attack on Seyyeda Zeinab on the southern outskirts of Damascus and T4 Base last night. These rumors have been dismissed," IRNA wrote.


Sunday night’s missile attack hit the suburb of Aqraba and the nearby Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said and claimed that probably three people of Iranian nationality were killed in the attack.


In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes and missile attacks in Syria against the positions of pro-Syrian forces and Iran's Revolutionary Guards units stationed in Syria.

