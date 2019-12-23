Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 December 2019
Breaking
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 December 2019 07:39 PM

Salih threatens to resign if political pressures continue: official

salih2
An Iraqi official said on Sunday that President Barham Salih threatened to resign if the pressure continued to appoint a candidate whom the Iraqis would not agree to, Al-Arabiya reported.

Binna’a Coalition, the largest parliamentary bloc on Sunday sent a letter to Salih nominating Qusay al-Suhail, a minister who is widely rejected by protesters.

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi said a Federal Court’s statement has authorized the president to choose the next prime minister without referring to the largest bloc, according to media reports.
Related Stories
Read
salih

Court authorizes Salih to choose PM regardless largest bloc: expert 23 December 2019 07:18 PM

RTS2VXYE

Iraqi Politicians Miss Deadline for New Prime Minister 23 December 2019 04:39 PM

e6508e19-5b9b-4c07-94d7-ec886d9c1e15_16x9_788x442

Iraqi protesters renew rejection of Iranian influence 23 December 2019 04:12 PM

ArcQaim

Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq 23 December 2019 12:28 PM

EMc1oUfWsAEaeyC

Iraqi protesters go on hunger strike in Baghdad 23 December 2019 11:39 AM

suhail

Binna’a Coalition Nominates Qusay Al-Suhai for PM Post 22 December 2019 11:09 PM

ISIS-airstrike

Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala 22 December 2019 07:03 PM

EMZjuyKXYAA3H7x

Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces 22 December 2019 06:22 PM

Comments