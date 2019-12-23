Salih threatens to resign if political pressures continue: official

An Iraqi official said on Sunday that President Barham Salih threatened to resign if the pressure continued to appoint a candidate whom the Iraqis would not agree to, Al-Arabiya reported.



Binna’a Coalition, the largest parliamentary bloc on Sunday sent a letter to Salih nominating Qusay al-Suhail, a minister who is widely rejected by protesters.



Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi said a Federal Court’s statement has authorized the president to choose the next prime minister without referring to the largest bloc, according to media reports.