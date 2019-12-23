Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 December 2019
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State
Monday، 23 December 2019 07:18 PM

Court authorizes Salih to choose PM regardless largest bloc: expert

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi said a Federal Court’s statement has authorized the president to choose the next prime minister without referring to the largest bloc.

Tamimi, in a press statement, said that according to paragraphs 3, 4 and 5 of Article 76 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic has the right to assign the candidate for prime minister without referring to the largest bloc.

The legal expert explained: The statement means that the Federal Court authorized Barham Saleh to freely choose who he deems appropriate to head the government without referring to any political bloc.

Binna’a Coalition on Sunday sent a letter to Salih nominating Qusay al-Suhail, a minister who is widely rejected by protesters.
