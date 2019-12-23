Court authorizes Salih to choose PM regardless largest bloc: expert

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi said a Federal Court’s statement has authorized the president to choose the next prime minister without referring to the largest bloc.



Tamimi, in a press statement, said that according to paragraphs 3, 4 and 5 of Article 76 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic has the right to assign the candidate for prime minister without referring to the largest bloc.



The legal expert explained: The statement means that the Federal Court authorized Barham Saleh to freely choose who he deems appropriate to head the government without referring to any political bloc.



Binna’a Coalition on Sunday sent a letter to Salih nominating Qusay al-Suhail, a minister who is widely rejected by protesters.