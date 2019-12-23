Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 December 2019
Breaking
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 December 2019 05:36 PM

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

jamal khashoggi

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

 

Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the trial verdict, said the court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people that had been on trial, finding them not guilty. None of the defendants’ names was immediately released. 


“The investigation showed that the killing was not premeditated ... The decision was taken at the spur of the moment,” Shalaan said, a position contradicting the findings of a United Nations-led investigation. 

 

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found. 


Khashoggi’s murder caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince’s image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role. Eleven Saudi suspects were put on trial over his death in secretive proceedings in Riyadh. 




Related Stories
Read
Amir Ali Haj

IRGC commander, reportedly killed in Syria, is in 'perfect health': Iranian agencies 23 December 2019 10:18 PM

regime

Around 1,500 killed in Iran crackdown in November: Reuters 23 December 2019 07:55 PM

khameni1

Crackdown on Iran's protests ordered by Khamenei: Reuters 23 December 2019 07:52 PM

Arak nuclear site

Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of US pressure 23 December 2019 06:05 PM

erdogan

Turkish aid group says 120,000 fleeing attacks in Syria's Idlib 23 December 2019 05:55 PM

oil

Iraqi protesters continue to pressure the closure of oil sites 23 December 2019 04:10 PM

1000x-1

Algeria’s army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies 23 December 2019 04:07 PM

skynews-philippines-manila_4874400

11 dead and 300 treated in hospital after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines 23 December 2019 03:03 PM

Comments