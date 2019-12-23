Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 December 2019
Breaking
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 December 2019 12:28 PM

Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq

ArcQaim

A parked car exploded in Iraq’s western province of Anbar early on Monday, killing two soldiers and wounding an officer close to an area that was once last stronghold of ISIS in the country, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but ISIS militants have carried out a string of attacks there since they lost control of their Iraqi territory in 2017 and reverted to hit-and-run insurgency tactics.

The car exploded as soldiers were inspecting it on a road leading to Anbar’s Qaim district, 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad and close to the border with Syria.


“The search for the terrorist elements which committed this criminal action is ongoing,” the military said in a statement.

Iraq reopened its Qaim border-crossing with Syria in September after eight years of closure. Qaim borders the Syrian town of Albukamal, which was also an Islamic State stronghold.

ISIS seized vast swathes of land in both Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a caliphate across both countries. Iraq declared victory over the group in 2017 and the militants lost their last territory in Syria earlier this year.

Related Stories
Read
EMc1oUfWsAEaeyC

Iraqi protesters go on hunger strike in Baghdad 23 December 2019 11:39 AM

suhail

Binna’a Coalition Nominates Qusay Al-Suhai for PM Post 22 December 2019 11:09 PM

ISIS-airstrike

Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala 22 December 2019 07:03 PM

EMZjuyKXYAA3H7x

Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces 22 December 2019 06:22 PM

d0a72d51877732c5a4dbc21223bb2f6a_L

Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed 22 December 2019 06:12 PM

f87df28fc38be8368e6c89c84e22365a_L

Another Iraqi Protests Activist Assassinated 22 December 2019 05:09 PM

تظاهرات

Foreign investors start to withdraw from Iraq 22 December 2019 04:59 PM

12201920143728998

Unknown attackers target home of Al-Basra governor 22 December 2019 11:51 AM

Comments