Monday, 23 December 2019
Sunday، 22 December 2019 10:57 PM

Macron calls colonialism a ‘grave mistake’: France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that “colonialism was a grave mistake” and called for “turning the page” on the past during a visit to Ivory Coast, a former French colony, France 24 reported

Macron, speaking in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan, said France was still often seen as maintaining a “hegemonic view and the trappings of colonialism”, which he said was “a grave mistake – a fault of the Republic”.

“I belong to a generation which was not that of colonisation,” he added.
