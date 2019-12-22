Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 December 2019
Breaking
Coalition airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Diyala Protests flare up again in southern Iraqi provinces Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 December 2019 10:54 PM

U.S. sanctions against Iran are a 'reckless addiction': Iran foreign minister

190717130253-mohmmad-javad-zarif-exlarge-169

U.S. sanctions against Iran are a “reckless addiction” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday. 


“The U.S.’ approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction — a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the U.S. may or may not do,” Zarif wrote. “And this addictive behavior affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back.” 


Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy.

Related Stories
Read
zarif

Iran denies conditional release for jailed British-Iranian, Activist: Lawyer 22 December 2019 11:13 PM

Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kill soldier

Russian-backed forces gain ground in rebel-held northwest Syria 22 December 2019 11:00 PM

macron12

Macron calls colonialism a ‘grave mistake’: France 24 22 December 2019 10:57 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle a new migrant wave from Syria 22 December 2019 10:56 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary 22 December 2019 10:52 PM

us_secretary_of_state_mike_pompeo._reuters

Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands 21 December 2019 11:00 PM

Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely

Airstrikes kill 12 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor 21 December 2019 09:37 PM

Japan premier hopes to ease US-Iran tensions in Tehran visit

Rouhani concludes Japan visit, seeks support for Iran economy 21 December 2019 03:33 PM

Comments