Iraqi Police Attacked by IS Suicide Bomber, Four Killed

ISIS terrorists carried out an attack on Friday evening against Iraqi police forces near Beiji in Salahaddin province, killing at least four policemen.

According to a statement by Iraq’s War Media Cell, the police forces, which were protecting the oil infrastructures in the region, engaged the jihadists and killed a man wearing an explosive device.

Four policemen were killed during the fire exchange, the statement added.

Later, another policeman was injured while searching the area when an explosive device went off near him.