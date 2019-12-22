Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Breaking
Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 December 2019 04:59 PM

Foreign investors start to withdraw from Iraq

تظاهرات
The Associated Press revealed that foreign investors started to withdraw from Iraq due to the repercussions of the demonstrations taking place in the country and the accompanying acts of violence and sabotage.

The agency said in a report that until now the disturbances did not seriously affect the main artery of the Iraqi economy, which is, oil, that generates 6-7 billion dollars per month, equivalent to 90 percent of the state's income, and oil exports did not face any cuts, according to senior officials of the Ministry of Oil.

The agency added, that production was also not affected by the repeated sit-ins and the closure of roads leading to the major oil fields in the south, where the bulk of Iraq’s oil resources were located, but future investments are now under threat.

The agency quoted "Zap Sethna", one of the founders of "Partners in the Northern Gulf", an investment company with work experience in Iraq, as saying that foreign investors are withdrawing from deals in the energy sector and other sectors as well.

"We had American supporters ready to participate and to pump money into Iraq, but they turned back on their heels," added Sithna.

The agency noted that there are other investors worried about the slow pace of talks to form the new government after the resignation of Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi under the pressure of protests.

It is expected that the political blocs will name a new consensus candidate during this week to assume the post of prime minister.
Related Stories
Read
f87df28fc38be8368e6c89c84e22365a_L

Another Iraqi Protests Activist Assassinated 22 December 2019 05:09 PM

12201920143728998

Unknown attackers target home of Al-Basra governor 22 December 2019 11:51 AM

jeurgensmeyer-700x338

Iraq: IS attack in Salahudin leaves 4 policemen dead 22 December 2019 11:49 AM

تظاهرة

Roads blocked and strikes in two provinces 22 December 2019 11:46 AM

7a8f7f7fb7ad4eb683a3cc8aa4a740a7_L

Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis 21 December 2019 11:07 PM

f16-iraq

Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala 21 December 2019 11:03 PM

Haider al-Abadi

Nasr Alliance urges forming interim government to address Iraq’s crisis 21 December 2019 09:52 PM

Capturev

Another Iraqi Civil Activist Assassinated in Nasiriyah 21 December 2019 04:49 PM

Comments