Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Breaking
Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 December 2019 11:51 AM

Unknown attackers target home of Al-Basra governor

12201920143728998
Iraqi security sources announced on Friday that unknown attackers targetted the house of Al-Basra governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, with three sound grenades, Anadolu Agency reports.

The source disclosed that one of the grenades exploded in the cement blocks around the house, and the two others exploded inside the house yard.

No casualties were reported, but the security services opened an investigation into the attack.

Al-Eidani is one of the potential candidates expected to be tasked with the formation of the government, following the ousting of the previous prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Since 2017, Al-Eidani has been the governor of Al-Basra. He claims that he does not affiliate with any political current, but he is clearly backed by the pro-Iranian ones – the State of Law Coalition, headed by Nouri Al-Maliki and Al-Fatah Coalition, headed by Hadi Al-Ameri.
Related Stories
Read
f87df28fc38be8368e6c89c84e22365a_L

Another Iraqi Protests Activist Assassinated 22 December 2019 05:09 PM

تظاهرات

Foreign investors start to withdraw from Iraq 22 December 2019 04:59 PM

jeurgensmeyer-700x338

Iraq: IS attack in Salahudin leaves 4 policemen dead 22 December 2019 11:49 AM

تظاهرة

Roads blocked and strikes in two provinces 22 December 2019 11:46 AM

7a8f7f7fb7ad4eb683a3cc8aa4a740a7_L

Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis 21 December 2019 11:07 PM

f16-iraq

Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala 21 December 2019 11:03 PM

Haider al-Abadi

Nasr Alliance urges forming interim government to address Iraq’s crisis 21 December 2019 09:52 PM

Capturev

Another Iraqi Civil Activist Assassinated in Nasiriyah 21 December 2019 04:49 PM

Comments