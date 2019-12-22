Iraq: IS attack in Salahudin leaves 4 policemen dead

Four policemen were killed in an attack by terrorists belonging to the Islamic State group at a police outpost in Iraq's central province of Salahudin on Saturday, a security source told Xinhua news agency.



The attack took place on Saturday evening (local time) when the terrorists attacked a police outpost guarding oil pipelines in the north of the oil-refinery town of Baiji, located some 200 kilometres north of capital Baghdad, said Mohammed al-Bazi, a member of the provincial police.



The armed clashes between the two sides left four policemen and an IS terrorist dead, while one other policeman sustained injuries. (ANI)