Sunday, 22 December 2019
Sunday، 22 December 2019 11:46 AM

Roads blocked and strikes in two provinces

Several Iraqi governorates witnessed on Sunday blocking a main road and a strike, in response to the calls of the demonstrators.


A source told Shafaq News that all the main streets and bridges in Kut have been blocked and the working hours are completely suspended.


He added that protesters had closed the main gate to Muthanna University in response to calls for a general strike.


The source added that the road leading to Basra education department has been closed, while al-Tamem , al-Tejari and Al-Tawfiqiyah intersections reopened in the city center, after clashes between the security services and protesters.


