Nasr Alliance urges forming interim government to address Iraq’s crisis

Nasr Alliance has insisted on dissolving the current cabinet and forming an interim government as a way out of the current political deadlock and ongoing crisis.



In a statement, the alliance, led by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, said that they have already submitted a roadmap to create the interim government free from any political influence.



It pointed out that an interim government could run the country until the political factions reach an agreement to hold an early election, which is what the supreme leader of the Iraqi Shia majority asked for on Friday.



