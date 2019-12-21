Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Breaking
Nasr Alliance Calls for Interim Government to Address Iraq’s Crisis Iraqi warplanes shell ISIS hideout in Diyala Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 21 December 2019 09:37 PM

Airstrikes kill 12 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely

 Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia Saturday killed 12 civilians in the country’s last major opposition bastion where a rise in violence has forced tens of thousands to flee.
The bombardments hit the northwestern province of Idlib, which has been increasingly targeted this month by President Bashar Assad’s forces.
The intensification of air strikes on southern Idlib since December 16 has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.
On Saturday, bombing killed eight civilians in the town of Saraqeb, according the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Four others were killed in separate air strikes in other towns in southern Idlib.
And 36 others were wounded, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

 

The bombardment came as violent clashes continued for a third straight day between regime loyalists and the militants who dominate the province.
Battles since Thursday have killed 67 militants and 15 allied rebels, the Observatory said.
Fifty-seven regime loyalists were also killed, bringing the total casualty count to nearly 140 on both sides, it added.
The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by Syria’s civil war, is controlled by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back control of it.
Pro-government forces launched a blistering offensive against the region in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes.
Since August, the area has supposedly been protected by a cease-fire announced by Moscow, but bombardments have continued.
Syria’s war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Related Stories
Read
us_secretary_of_state_mike_pompeo._reuters

Pompeo: Russia, China Have Blood on their Hands 21 December 2019 11:00 PM

Japan premier hopes to ease US-Iran tensions in Tehran visit

Rouhani concludes Japan visit, seeks support for Iran economy 21 December 2019 03:33 PM

missile

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production 21 December 2019 03:27 PM

4

Rights Organization Says At Least 324 Protesters Were Killed In Iran 21 December 2019 12:17 AM

3

6 more Indians killed in fresh protests against citizenship law 21 December 2019 12:12 AM

Earthquake

Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir 20 December 2019 08:39 PM

isis-captured

Ex-ISIS fighters, women and children return to Bosnia from Syria 19 December 2019 11:47 PM

Iran youth will witness demise of Israel, 'American civilization'- Khamenei

U.S. imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges for 'oppression' 19 December 2019 09:25 PM

Comments