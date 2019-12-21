Another Iraqi Civil Activist Assassinated in Nasiriyah

Unknown armed men assassinated another Iraqi civil activist on Friday in the city of Nasiriyah, reports said.



The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Shibani in central Nasiriyah, where the gunmen took the activist out of his car and killed him at the scene, according to Iraqi media reports.



The victim was identified as Ali Asmi who was said to have played an active role in the ongoing demonstrations in the country.



Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against the government since early October. Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights said that over 400 people have so far been killed and more than 20,000 others suffered from injuries.