Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Breaking
Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes Lebanon’s Hariri says not candidate for own succession US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 21 December 2019 03:33 PM

Rouhani concludes Japan visit, seeks support for Iran economy

Japan premier hopes to ease US-Iran tensions in Tehran visit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrapped up his two-day visit to Japan on Saturday as Tehran, under U.S. sanctions pressure, sought economic support from Tokyo.


Rouhani's trip to Japan, the first by an Iranian head of state in two decades, came after deadly protests over fuel price hikes in his country, where the economy has been hit by US sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.


The Iranian leader on Saturday held a closed meeting at a Tokyo hotel with Japanese business leaders, during which he criticized those sanctions and expressed hope for strengthening long-standing ties with Japan, public broadcaster NHK said, quoting the Iranian foreign ministry.


The American sanctions were re-imposed last year after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the multinational Iran nuclear deal.


In an interview with NHK on Saturday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at the sanctions as "unilateral, illegal".


Rouhani, during a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, had called on Japan and other countries to help the Iranian economy.


"We welcome any plan that can increase trade, especially in the field of energy and increasing the exports and sales of oil," he told Abe, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.


Ahead of that summit, Rouhani had condemned Washington for "unilaterally and irrationally" withdrawing from the nuclear deal, saying: "I hope Japan and other countries will make efforts to maintain this deal."


As a key U.S. ally that also maintains close diplomatic and economic ties with Iran, Abe has tried to build bridges between the two rivals.


"The two leaders agreed to maintain their close communications," a Japanese government official said.


Abe traveled to Tehran in June to try to ease tensions between the United States and Iran in the Gulf.


Japan was formerly a major buyer of Iranian crude but stopped purchases to comply with U.S. sanctions.

Related Stories
Read
Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely

Airstrikes kill 12 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor 21 December 2019 09:37 PM

missile

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production 21 December 2019 03:27 PM

4

Rights Organization Says At Least 324 Protesters Were Killed In Iran 21 December 2019 12:17 AM

3

6 more Indians killed in fresh protests against citizenship law 21 December 2019 12:12 AM

Earthquake

Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir 20 December 2019 08:39 PM

isis-captured

Ex-ISIS fighters, women and children return to Bosnia from Syria 19 December 2019 11:47 PM

Iran youth will witness demise of Israel, 'American civilization'- Khamenei

U.S. imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges for 'oppression' 19 December 2019 09:25 PM

pompeo

Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters 19 December 2019 09:16 PM

Comments