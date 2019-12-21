Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Saturday، 21 December 2019

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production

Rockets were fired overnight at Syria’s main Homs refinery and two gas units causing minor damage and disrupting production, oil officials said on Saturday, calling it a “terrorist attack”. 


Fires were extinguished after several hours and maintenance engineers had begun repair work, the refinery head, Haitham Musawkar, was quoted as saying on state media. 


The refinery, located west of Homs, is one of two main refineries covering most domestic demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other products, industry experts say. 


