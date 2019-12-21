Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes Lebanon's Hariri says not candidate for own succession US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress Has Iraq's uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery
Saturday، 21 December 2019 03:17 PM

14-Year-Old Kurdish Porter Found Frozen Dead on Iran Border

After four days of searching the snowy mountains of Iranian Kurdistan, villagers found the frozen body of Farhad Khosravi, a 14-year-old Kurdish porter, BaseNews reported.

Khosravi went missing earlier this week. He was carrying goods with his 17-year-old brother between the borders of Iranian Kurdistan and Kurdistan Region.

They were reportedly hit by an avalanche together with another resident of the village of Nei, in Marivan district of Kurdistan province.

His brother’s body was soon found by the villagers, but it took nearly 1,000 men searching for Khosravi’s body for four days to find him frozen to death.

Due to the hard economic situation and while the Kurdish areas suffer the most from unemployment in Iran, many Kurds risk their lives to carry goods over the border for small income.

According to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, at least seven Kurdish porters below 18 have been killed by Iranian borders guards in 2019 alone.
