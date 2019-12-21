Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Iraq's President meets US Undersecretary of State US forces detain top Hashd al-Shaabi commander in western Iraq Ethiopia to get $140 mln in loans from Saudi Arabia Iraqi Protesters Shut Roads Leading to Main Ports in Basra Iraq at the Crossroads Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes Lebanon’s Hariri says not candidate for own succession US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of congress Has Iraq’s uprising fallen into the violence trap? Iraq hands lawmaker 6 year prison sentence for bribery
Iraqi Protesters Burn Political Party Offices in Nasiriyah

Protesters in Iraq’s Nasiriyah city of Dhi Qar province on Saturday set fire to several representation offices of different political parties.

It was said to be in reaction to the assassination of Ali Asmi, a prominent protest activist who was taken out of his car on Friday by a group of armed men and shot dead instantly in public.

Media reports said angry protesters also stormed the home of the head of security committee of Dhi Qar provincial council.

It was not clear immediately if there was any confrontation between the protesters and security forces.
