Rights Organization Says At Least 324 Protesters Were Killed In Iran

Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on Friday, December 20, that at least 324 people were killed in the November protests according to "credible sources."



Meanwhile, the Norway-based organization has insisted, "Since authorities have imposed a dreadful pressure on the victims’ family members to keep quiet, the actual number of those killed during the protests might be even higher. IHR will continue its research on the matter."



Furthermore, according to IHR's latest report, at least fourteen of the victims were under eighteen.



Most of the victims were killed by the security forces' direct shots, IHR says, adding, "Some people were killed while watching the protesters from their balconies or at the top of the roofs. School children were also killed on their way back home from school."



Moreover, at least 10,000 people have been arrested, and more than a thousand are wounded, the report maintains.



IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said: "Lack of a proper reaction by the international community will pave the way for the Iranian authorities to commit even bigger crimes in the near future. Those who issued the orders and those who executed the orders, from the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) to the security forces in the field who shot at the protesters, must be held accountable."